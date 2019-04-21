36 injured as bus overturns in Udhampur

State Times News Jammu: At least 36 persons were injured on Saturday, when a passenger bus turned turtle in Udhampur district, police said. The bus was on the way to Udhampur from Khorgli and the accident occurred near Damnote-Panchari, when its driver lost control over the vehicle, a police official said. He said the injured were rushed to a nearby Public Health Centre for treatment.
