36 injured as bus overturns in Udhampur

Jammu: At least 36 persons were injured on Saturday, when a passenger bus turned turtle in Udhampur district, police said.

The bus was on the way to Udhampur from Khorgli and the accident occurred near Damnote-Panchari, when its driver lost control over the vehicle, a police official said.

He said the injured were rushed to a nearby Public Health Centre for treatment.