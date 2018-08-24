353 pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:As many as 353 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas on the 57th day of ongoing Amarnath Yatra on Thursday, officials said.
A total of 2,84,078 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the Shiv Ling at the shrine, they said. The 60-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks of Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag districts of the valley on June 28 and is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.
