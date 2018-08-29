35 traffic offenders Challaned, 16 vehicles seized

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAMBAN/KISHTWAR: In order to check the traffic violations like overloading, tripple riding, driving without crash helmets, etc. Ramban Police on the directions of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma and under supervision of Addl. SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar, Dysp HQ Ramban Asgar Malik accompanied by SHO Ramban Insp Vijay Kotwal laid Nakas at different places i.e. Maitra, Shan Palace, Gool Road, Jhullah Bridge etc and Challaned about 35 vehicles mostly two wheelers under MV Act. Besides Challaning, youth were instructed to make habit of wearing crash helmets and not to violate the traffic rules.

Since the road is accident prone, preventive measures under MV Act against the traffic violators will continue in future as well.

Meanwhile at Kishtwar, ARTO Kishtwar Abhay Indu Sharma Challaned a total of 27 vehicles at Kishtwar city.

ARTO Kishtwar while taking strong note of overloading and rash driving laid a Naka at Kuleed Chowk and outside the Police Station Kishtwar. ARTO Kishtwar seized 16 vehicles, Challaned six vehicles and compounded five others.