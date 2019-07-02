35 passengers die as mini-bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: At least 35 people died and over a dozen were injured when an overcrowded bus skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district on July 1 morning, officials said.

The minibus, which was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar, skidded off the Keshwan-Thakrai road and rolled down into the deep gorge around 7.30 am, officials said.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner A S Rana said that the 28-seater bus was carrying 52 passengers when the accident occurred, adding that a probe would be ordered.

Thirty-five people died and 17 others were injured, district Senior Superintendent of Police Shakti Pathak said.

The police, security agencies and the locals launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to the hospital. Choppers were flown in and three passengers were airlifted from the site to the Jammu Government Medical College Hospital, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Amjad Mir, son of Abdul Latief, resident of Keshwan; Ghulam Mohd Butt, son of Ahmadoo Butt, resident of Nagarna Keshwan; Begma Begum, wife of Usman Khanday, resident of Nagarna Keshwan; Deepak Kumar Sharma, son of Naib Chand Sharma, resident of Pakalan; Tahira Begum, wife of Late Irshad Ahmed, resident of Nagrna Keshwan; Noor Din Chouhan, son of Kamma Gujjar, resident of Jungna Keshwan; Shazia Banoo, daughter of Late Akhtar Hussain, resident of Nagarna Keshwan; Bal Krishan, son of Dewa Nand, resident of Keshwan Pandit Mohalla; Binota Devi, wife of Bal Krishan, resident of Keshwan Pandit Mohalla; Taja Begum, wife of Ghulam Hussain Mir, resident of Nagarna; Saja Begum, wife of Abdullah Wani, resident of Nagarna Keshwan; Nahida Banoo, daughter of Bashir Ahmed Mir; Ahtar Hussain, son of Abdul Samad Lone, resident of Keshwan; Ruksana Begum, wife of Akhtar Hussain, resident of Keshwan; Baby, son of Akhtar Hussain, resident of Keshwan; Wasim Raja, son of Abdul Samad, resident of Nagarna Keshwan; Bibi Begum, wife of Jamal, resident of Jungna Keshwan; Zaitoona Banoo, daughter of Shafi Ahmed, resident of Keshwan; Hajra Begum, wife of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Balna Keshwan; Parmeela Devi, wife of Nek Ram, resident of Anjole, Haqnawaz Butt, son of Ghulam Mohd Butt, resident of Keshwan; Tariq Hussain Rathar, son of Ghulam Mohd Rathar, resident of Nagni Garh Keshwan; Abdul Hameed Rathar, son of Wali Mohd Rathar, resident of Keshwan; Masoom Ali, son of Mohd Shafi, resident of Bresmena Premnagar; Sajan Sharma, son of Rakesh Kumar, resident of Keshwan; Junaid Sheikh, son of Javed Sheikh, resident of Keshwan; Aqib Hussain, son of Akhtar Hussain Butt, resident of Keshwan; Ashwani Kumar Sharma, son of Late Jia Lal Sharma, resident of Pandit Mohalla Keshwan; Bashir Ahmed, son of Qasam Din Gujjar, resident of Jungna Keshwan; Nawaza Begum, wife of Javed Ahmed Sheikh, resident of Keshwan; Rakash Kumar, son of Dina Nath, resident of Pakalan (Driver); Gulabi Begum, wife of Kher Din, resident of Keshwan; Asia Tabusam, daughter of Mohd Usman Khanaday, resident of Nagarna Keshwan and Bashir Ahmed, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Keshwan.

While injured have been identified as Parveena Banoo, daughter of Abdul Gaffar, resident of Keshwan; Mohd Abdullah, son of Ab Subhan Wani, resident of Keshwan; Deepa Devi, daughter of Jodh Ram, resident of Keshwan; Mohd Ilyas, son of Subhan Butt, resident of Keshwan; Azra Banoo, daughter of Ghulam Mohd, resident of Keshwan; Kusama Banoo, daughter of Mohd Ashraf Mir, resident of Keshwan; Abdul Rehaman, son of Ahmadoo Butt, resident of Keshwan, Haseena Banoo, daughter of Ghulam Mohi Din, resident of Keshwan; Muneema Begum, wife of Zakir Hussain, resident of Keshwan; Permeena Begum, daughter of Mohd Ashiq, resident of Keshwan; Irshad, son of Sardaroo, resident of Keshwan; Lekh Raj, son of Bidiya Lal, resident of Keshwan; Adeeba, daughter of Akhtar Hussain, resident of Keshwan; Arjun, son of Nek Ram, resident of Anjole; Rayees Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, resident of Keshwan and Muneer Ahmed, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Keshwan.

Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured and wished them speedy recovery.

Malik said the reasons for such incidents would be probed thoroughly and strong decisions would be taken in the next state administrative council (SAC) meeting to ensure strict action.

A few months ago, the Governor had directed the Transport Department officers to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road, according to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson.

Governor observed that most of the accidents take place due to careless and untrained drivers who drive without any regard for rules and regulations and become reason for loosing so many precious lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives. “The accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow over the deaths. “Extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. I pray of the speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.

Advisors to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, K.K Sharma and K. Skandan have also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and conveyed their heart-felt sympathies with the bereaved families over their irreparable loss. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Haji Anayat has expressed grief over the accident and sympathies with the bereaved families. He prayed for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery for the injured accident victims.