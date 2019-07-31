3,470 children rescued in Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 3,000 children including five from Nepal were rescued from different parts of Telangana, as part of ‘Operation Muskaan’ from July 1 to 31, a senior official said Wednesday.

During the operation, children residing in shelter homes, platforms, roads, religious places were screened and as many as 3,470 children including 3024 boys and 446 girls were rescued, Joint Director (Integrated Child Development Services-ICDS) at Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, KRS Laxmi Devitold reporters here.

Out of the 3,470 rescued children, 2,992 of them belong to Telangana state while 309 are from states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan among others.

Five children are also from Nepal, Devisaid.

All those rescued are below 18-years of age and most of them were handed over to their parents while those belonging to other states were sent to their respective destinations and some were sent to Child Home run by the department, she explained.

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media to enable the parents and relatives and police to get the information about the children, she added. (PTI)