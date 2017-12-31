347 police, army, paramilitary staff get DGP’s commendation medal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief S P Vaid today awarded DGP’s commendation medal and certificate to 347 police, Army and paramilitary personnel for their meritorious and exemplary performance in the state this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was among six officers who were also awarded. Three civilians received the award for their outstanding service in maintenance of law and order, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said 271 police personnel including SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta and SSP of Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Talwara, Anil Kumar Katoch were awarded DGP’s commendation Medal and certificate.

The awardees also included eight SPs and Additional SPs, 35 Deputy SPs, 37 inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors and 24 Assistant sub-inspectors, he said.

Among the security personnel, he said the awardees included 26 CRPF personnel including two Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, four commandants, two deputy commandants and seven assistant commandants, five BSF personnel including a DIG, two commandants, one second-in-command, and four SSB personnel.

A colonel and a lieutenant colonel were among 12 Army personnel who were awarded DGP’s commendation medal and certificate, the spokesperson said.

He said 13 SPOs were awarded DGP’s commendation medal and certificates for their outstanding contribution in maintenance of law and order this year.

Dr. Vaid in his message has congratulated all awardees and hoped that they will continue to work with the same dedication for peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

The SSsP/SsP who have been awarded with the DGPs commendations Medal and certificate are Vivek Gupta, Dr. Vinod Kumar, Sandeep, Anil Kumar Katoch, Randheer Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Raja Adil Hamid Ganai, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Suresh Kumar, Ravi Kumar Gupta.

DySsP include Gaurav Mahajan, Raj Pal Singh , Rahul Charak, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Showkat Ahmad, Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, Ishtyaq Ahmad Kacho, Zaheer Abass Jaffri, Farooq Ahmad, Mumtaz Ali, Vishal Manhas, Sunil Kumar Kesar, Mohammad Muzaffar Jan, Jigmet Lhundup, Sajad Ahmad Malik, Ashiq Husssain, Sheikh Tahir Amin, Satish Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Zohaib Hussain, Sheezan Bhat, Pankaj Soodan, Smt.Albeena Malik, Mubashir Rasool, Ajaz Ahmed, Farooq Ahmad, Darshan Singh, Akthar Khan, Rakesh Gupta, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Raghunath Singh, Ajay Anand and Gh. Qadir Khanday.

CPOs who have been awarded with this medal include, Kulbushan Sharma, Bupinder Singh, Ghulam Jeelani Dar, and Sr.PO. Rajeshwar Basotra.

Inspectors include Syed Gazanffar, Mohd Ashraf, Arshid Ahmad Khan, Shabir Ahmad, Tabraiz Ahmad, Ravinder Singh Parihar, Sanjay Gupta, Ajay Singh Chib, Jasbir Singh, Manjit Singh, Ab. Hamid Tantrey, Almas Sharma, Sadiq Mohd, Khursheed Ahmad, Sajad Hussain, Ranjeet Singh, Mushfaiq Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Devinder Singh, Amit Singh, Showkat Ahmad, Shashi Kant, Ranbeer Singh, Nisar, Tahir Hussain, Kamal Sangra , Gulzar Ahmad, Vikram Sharma (

Vigilance), Gurnam Singh, Jatinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Azmat Abassi, Qazi Syed Mahmood, Ashok Kumar, Mohammadd Ibrahiem, Faisal and Shafayat Rashid.

Sub-inspectors include; Ghulam Jeelani, Basharat Ali, Faisal Khan, Pawan Dogra, Vijay Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Shamim Ahmed, Ghulam Mohammad, Younis Ahmad Malik, Ghulam Sarwar, Mukhtar Ahmad, Raja Waseem Ahmad, Nishant Gupta, Abdul Aziz, Daishe Kumari, Suresh Kumar, Bilal Ahmad, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohd Rafiq, Virinder Kumar, Masroor Ahmad, Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Saif.u.Din Lone, Syed Iqbal Rashid, Gh.Hassan Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray, Madasar Naseer, Gh Mohi-ud-din, Isha Mahajan and Vicky Thapa.

ASIs include Mohammad Ashraf, Tazeem Ahmad, Rakesh Kumar, Kamal Kishore, Baldev Raj, Shalinder Kumar, Gh. Mohammad Dar, Gh Mohammad, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Ramzan, Tariq Nissar, Parveen Kumar, Nisar Ahmad Khandy, Surinder Pandit, Ab Wahid, Mohammad Hussain, Ab Rashid Khanday, Muzamil Hussain, Mohd Ramzan, Mohammad Amin, Gh Nabie, Ab Wahid and Aijaz Ahmad.

Head Constables include Manzoor Ahmad, Sat Pal, Jarmez Singh, Mushtaq, Javeed Ahmed, Mohammad Taj, Rashpal Singh, Mohammad Hussain, Devinder Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Abdul Majeed, Avtar Krishan Koul, Rukhsana Mughal, Ragbir Singh, Manzoor Ahmad, Jasvinder Pal, Sham Lal, Mohd Yousuf, Kapoor Singh, Mushtaq Ahmad, Mohammad Ayoub, Ab Rashid, Mohammad Shafi, Nazir Ahmad Wani, Aijaz Ahmad, Hoshyar Singh and Ghulam Nabi Khanday.

Selection Grande constables include Habibullah, Abdul Hamid, Manzoor Ahmad, Tafzal Hussain, Sanjeev Kumar, Anil Kumar Sharma, Naseer Ahmed, Ali Mohd. Dharam Pal, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sanjay Kumar, Mohammad Asif, Syed Tasaduq, Shafat Khurshid, Muneer Ahmad, Ayaz Ahmad, Ashwani Kumar, Basharat , Kewal Singh, Sumit Dogra, Yashpaul Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Bodh Raj, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Rattan Lal, Dvr. Pritam Chand, Surikha, Rajesh Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Nissar Ahmad, Baldev Raj, Yash Paul, Vijay Singh, Sukhdev Sharma, Zaffar Hussain, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Ganesh Dass, Narender Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Zahidullah Bhat, Rakesh Kumar, Javaid Ahmad, Balbir Singh, Utam Singh, Parvaiz Ahmad Khan, Bharat Bushan, Mohammad Amin Wagay, Altaf Hussain, Shashi Bushan, Bir Wali Khan, Sartaj Ahmad, Mohd Ashraf, Hilal Ahmad, Nassar Hussain, Javid Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad Khatana, Waseem Khalid, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Aijaz Ahmad, Ab Ahad, Ab Rashid, Bashir Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, Munawar Majeed, Ab Majid, Farooq Ahmad and Javaid Ahmad.

The constables who have been awarded with the Medal include Sunil Kumar, Jagdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Vikrant Gandhral, Sushil Kumar, Ravi, Sahil Sharma, Zahid Beig, Aman Sangral, Satpal, Showkat Ahmad, Priyanka Devi, Anju Bala, Rita Devi, Usha Devi, Amit Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Bachan Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Mohan Lal, Sushil Raina, Abid Mushtaq, Nawaz Ahmad, Mudasir Amin, Abdul Rashid Hajam, Mukhtar Ahmad, Mohd Ashraf, Ab Majid Mir, Bashir Ahmad, Zakir Hussan, Bilal Ahmad, Yasir Ahmad, Ravees Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad Malla, Joginder Kumar Sharma and Ab.Rashid.

SPOs include Abdul Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Pardeep Singh, Masood Ahmed, Riyaz Ahmad, Mohammad Amin, Sheeraz Ahmad, Rahil Ahmad, Mohd Shafi, Hilal Ahmad, Ab. Hamid, Ashiq Ahmad and Javid Ahmad.

Army officers and jawans deployed in J&K are Colonel Arunpal Singh, Lt Col. Amit Kumar Tiwari, L/Hav Liaqat Ali, Nk Naseer Din, Nk Anil Babu KK, L/NK Gulzar Ahmed Wani, Rfn Ferooz Ahmed Mir, Rfn Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Dafadar (ADT) Vijay Chauhan, Sep Gh Qadir Mir, Sep Jahaneer Ahmed War and Sep Nilamadhaba Pradhan.

CRPF officers and Jawans deployed in J&K are DIGs Mohsen Shahedi, Narinder Paul, Commandants, P.P Pradeep Kumar, Daljit Singh, Radhey Shyam Singh, Vijay Kumar Singh, Dy. Commandants, Paras Mani Chander, S.S Dev and Asstt. Commandants, Anup Kumar Tiwari, A.B Kaipou, Balakishan Yadav, L.Ibomcha Singh, R.H Hitler, Pradeep Lathar, Shashank Shankar. SI/GD Robinson, Avtar Singh, ASI/GD Amir Alam, HC/CT/GD Sankar Paik, Koshan Kumar, Rajiv Boro, Budhi Singh, Samiran Pathak, Sooraj Bhan Singh, Chauhan Amit Pratap Singh, Vicky Biswakarma.

SSB and BSF Personnel awarded with the medal are DC(GD) Shanker Singh, AC(GD) Naveen Sharma, SI(GD) Brij Mohan Singh, HC(GD) Shabir Ahmed Khanday, Onkar Singh, DIG (G) Sh. SS Guleria, Comdtts,Sh Sanjay Kumar, R.S Dogra, 2 I/C Kamal Sharma and Insp. Pawan Kumar.

Civil Government officers and officials who have been awarded include Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Former Director FSL, Jatinder Singh, Medical Officer PH Jammu, Dr. Vivek Gupta, Physician Specialist PH Srinagar, Dr. Ibrar Bashir Sherazi, Scientific Officer Pawan Kumar Abrol and Pharmacist Shabir Abdullah.

Those Civilians who have been awarded with DGPs medal and cash reward of Rs 10,000 each are Mohd Shabir, Shabroza and Pardeep Khanna.