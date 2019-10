34 PHE JEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred 34 Junior Engineers (JEs) of PHE/Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

According to order, Bodh Raj, JE has been posted at PHE Division, Udhampur; Anchal Kumar, Gopal Abrol, Narinder Kumar Sasan and Mohit Gupta, JEs at PHE Rural Division Jammu; Devki Nandan Sharma, Sham Lal Puri, V.K Rattan Pal, Sunil Raina, Ajay Singh Jamwal, Ajay Kumar, Neeraj Sudan and Sunil Kumar Zalpuri, JEs at PHE Division City-II Jammu; Mohd Ishaq Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Munshi Ram, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat and Yasir Arafat, JEs at PHE Division, Doda; Vishal Angoo, Bhupinder Singh Salathia and Sunil Kumar Dingra, JEs at PHE Division, Samba; Zaffar Iqbal and Farooq Ahmad, JEs at PHE Division, Reasi; Manzoor Hussain and Kulbir Singh, JEs at PHE Division, Nowshera; Anil Gupta, JE at Mahore I&FC Division, Dharmari; Surinder Kumar Bhat, Anil Kumar Dubey and Tarun Sharma, JEs at PHE Division City-II Jammu; Altaf Hussain, Manzoor Ahmad Shwal, Abdul Hamid and Muzammal Hussain, JEs have been posted at PHE Division, Rajouri.