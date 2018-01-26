34 get State awards on R-Day

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday announced State awards for 34 persons including sportspersons and writers on the eve of Republic Day.

The awardees include Fireman Abdul Majtd Wani (Posthumous), , who has been conferred State award for Bravery.

Gianeshwar Sharma (Dogri Writer), Atiqa Bano (Posthumous), Educationist/ Social & Cultural Activist and Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, (Urdu/Kashmiri Poet) have been conferred State Award for achievement in the field of literature.

Kashmiri Singer Vijay Matla (Posthumous), Zaira Wasim (Actress) and Waheed Geelani (Singer/Composer) have been conferred State Award for Performing Arts.

Muneer Ahmad Khan, Junior Assistant, I&FC Department (Artist) and Ct. Ishfaq Ali Mir (Police Press) have been awarded for excellence in Arts and Crafts.

Chotay Taray Foundation has been awarded for Social Reforms and Empowerment. Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Arshad Ayoub, KAS, Special Secretary to the Chief Secretary, Inam-ul Haq Sidiqui, KAS, OSD with Tourism Minister and Gurmeet Namgial, Tehsildar, Leh, have been accorded State Award for meritorious public service.

Balwant Thakur (Artist) and Haji Khazir Mohammad Dar (Prop. Khazir Travels) have been conferred State life time achievement award.

Rajinder Singh (Wushu), Aijaz Hassan (Wushu), Sairah Zahoor (Thang-Ta), Narinder Sharma (Taekwondo), Anchal Sharma (Taekwondo), Rakshak Jandiyal (Roll Ball), Krupali Singh (Gymnastic Coach) and Majid Dar (Football Coach) have been conferred State Award for outstanding Sports person.

Anjali Chopra, Entrepreneur Computer Aided Drawings has been conferred State Award for Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship.

Ashwani Kumar (Bureau Chief Aaj Tak), Arif Shafi (Senior Editor Greater Kashmir), Toufiq Rashid (Chief Bureau, Hindustan Times), Anil Bhat, (Bureau Chief, Press Trust of India), Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray (Deputy Director News Doordarshan) and Abhimanyu Sharma (Dainik Jagran) have been accorded State Award for outstanding media person.

Abhimanyu Sharma who is graduate and diploma holder in Journalism and Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, has experience in print as well as electronic media and spent more than twenty five years of professional life as a journalist covering various beats like politics, defence and crime. Currently working with Dainik Jagran, one of the widely read hindi dailies in India as State Editor.

Abhimanyu Sharma had attended All India Editors Conference in 2009 in Srinagar and 2012 in Puducherry. He has served as Member of Advisory Committee of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

He was part of the Indian Journalists’ delegation which accompanied the then President of India Pratibha Patil to her official visit to Korea and Mangolia in 2011 and also visited Singapore with the top Indian official delegation.

Founder Member of Press Club of Jammu, Abhimanyu Sharma is at present holding the post of Vice President in the Management Committee.