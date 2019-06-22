34 bags of Govt cement seized, 2 arrested

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Budgam Police on Friday seized 34 bags of government cement from village Dooru area of Khansahib Budgam and arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip off, Officers from Police Station Khansahib seized 34 bags of government cement from a private Tata mobile (JK01AA/1367) in village Dooru. Two persons identified as Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, resident of Dooru and Bilal Ahmad Rather, son of Fateh Mohammad, resident of Haji Bagh Budgam were arrested by the police party.

A case FIR No. 96/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Khansahib against the duo.