34 bags of Govt cement seized, 2 arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Budgam Police on Friday seized 34 bags of government cement from village Dooru area of Khansahib Budgam and arrested two persons. Acting on a tip off, Officers from Police Station Khansahib seized 34 bags of government cement from a private Tata mobile (JK01AA/1367) in village Dooru. Two persons identified as Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, resident of Dooru and Bilal Ahmad Rather, son of Fateh Mohammad, resident of Haji Bagh Budgam were arrested by the police party. A case FIR No. 96/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Khansahib against the duo.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper