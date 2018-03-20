330 Pak, 1,770 B’deshi nationals deported in 3 yrs: govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: As many as 330 Pakistani and 1,770 Bangladeshi nationals, who were illegally staying in India, have been repatriated in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said the central government is vested with powers to deport a foreign national under section 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 for illegally staying in the country.

“As per available information, approximately 330 Pakistani and approximately 1,770 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated during the last three years,” he said in a written reply.

Rijiju said illegal migrants enter the country in clandestine and surreptitious manner and, therefore, accurate estimate of such illegal migrants is not available.

Some instances of violation of the law and involvement in illegal activities by foreign nationals have been reported, he said. (PTI)