33 MOs, 27 Dental Surgeons among 77 transferred

JAMMU: The Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday transferred 77 doctors including 33 Medical Officers (MOs) and 27 Dental Surgeons.

According to order issued by Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Dr. Jahan Ara Medical Officer, PP Centre SMGS Hospital, Jammu has been posted at CHC Mand Kathua against the post of Consultant Gynecology; Dr. Nazira Begum, Medical Officer, PP Centre SMGS Hospital, Jammu, has been posted as Medical Officer, PHC Tikri, Udhampur; Dr. Shazia Shafi, Medical Officer, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been posted at District Hospital Ramban; Dr. Tania Sadiq (PG Ophthalmology), Medical Officer, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu has been posted as Medical Officer, DH Udhampur; Dr. Simmi Kandhari, Medical Officer, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu has been posted as Medical Officer, CHC Hiranagar, Kathua; Dr. Tsering Wangchok Medical Officer, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu as Medical Officer, PHC Pargwal, Block Pallanwala; Dr. Shabum Ara Choudhary, Medical Officer, EC Mubarak Mandi, Jammu as Medical Officer, PHC Shahadra Sharief, Rajouri; Dr. Suman Khajuria, Medical Officer, EC Subhash Nagar, Jammu as Medical Officer, PHC Maira Mandrian, Akhnoor; Dr. Bhanu Pathania, Medical Officer, EC Roopnagar, Jammu as Medical Officer, HTPHC Akalpur, Jammu; Dr. Samina Nazir, Medical officer, EC Gujjar Nagar, Jammu as Medical Officer, DH Ramban; Dr. Ritu Gupta, Medical Officer, EC Nanak Nagar, Jammu as Medical Officer, CHC Sohanjana, Jammu; Dr. Nasree Akhter, Medical Officer, PHC Fruit Mandi, Jammu as Medical Officer, PHC Dadgore, Samba; Dr. Sunil Kailoo (PG Anaesthesia), Medical Officer, PHC Yatri Bhawan, Jammu as Medical Officer, CHC Chenani, Udhampur; Dr. Kanchan Anand, Medical Officer, PHC Kot Bhalwal, Jammu as Medical Officer, PHC Majalta, Udhampur; Dr. Nancy Paudwal, Medical Officer, PHC Kot Bhalwal, Jammu as Medical Officer, PHC Barnara, Udhampur; Dr. Safeena Sarwar (MD Ganaecology), Medical Officer, PHC Kot Bhalwal, Jammu as Medical Officer, CHC Bhadarwah against the post of Consultant Gynaecology; Dr. Shilpi Kotwal (DGO), Medical Officer, PHC Kot Bhalwal, Jammu as Medical Officer, EH Batote, Ramban; Dr. Indira Bhutyal (MD Gynaecology), Medical officer, CHC R S Pura, Jammu has been posted at CHC Hiranagar, Kathua against the post of Consultant Gynaecology; Dr. Archana Gupta (MS Ophthalmology), Medical Officer, CHC R S Pura, Jammu has been posted as Medical Officer, DH Udhampur; Dr. D.C Kundal (MD Medicine), Medical Officer, CHC R S Pura, Jammu as Medical Officer, DH Poonch; Dr. Preeti Wahi (MD Medicine), Medical Officer, CHC Marh, Jammu as Medical Officer, CHC Kalakote; Dr. Sumir Koul, Medical Officer, PHC Ghou Manhasan, Jammu as Medical Officer, PHC Garhi, Udhampur; Dr. Vijay Kumar, Medical Officer, CHC Marh, Jammu as Medical Officer, NTPHC Kastrigarh, Doda; Dr. Seema Ejaz, Medical Officer, NTPHC Chowadhi, Jammu as Medical officer, AH Vijaypur; Dr. Fozia Bukhari, Medical Officer, NTPHC Gangyal, Jammu has been posted at Red Cross, Jammu; Dr. Anjali Gupta, Medical Officer, NTPHC Gangyal, Jammu has been posted as Medical Officer, PHC Dagore, Samba; Dr. Seema Rani (DGO), Medical Officer, PHC Bhour Camp, Jammu as Medical Officer CHC Sohanjana, Jammu; Dr. Tehmina Malik, Medical Officer, UHC Bathindi, Jammu has been posted at DH Poonch; Dr. Anil Raina (MD Pathology), Medical Officer, Migrant Hospital, Jagti, Jammu has been posted as Medical Officer, DH Kathua; Dr. Rekha Rani, Medical Officer, CHC R S Pura, Jammu has been posted at CHC Hira Nagar, Kathua; Dr. Neelam Gandotra, Medical Officer, CMO Office Jammu at PHC Mansar; Dr. Anju Sharma, Medical Officer, Migrant Dispensary has been posted as Medical Officer, MGH Kathua; Dr. Vanita Kotwal (MS Ophthalmologhy), Medical Officer, UHC Trikuta Nagar, Jammu as Medical Officer, DH Rajouri; and Dr. Jyoti Memolia, Medical Officer, CHC Marh, Jammu as Medical Officer, CHC Katra.

Dr. Renu Boagia, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Chowadhi, Jammu, has been posted at PHC Gharian, Udhampur; Dr. Aishna Pandita, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Gole Gujral, Jammu at DH Kathua; Dr. Zaffar Iqbal, Dental Surgeon, PHC Kana Chack, Jammu at PHC Barnara, Ramnagar; Dr. Monika Arora, Dental Surgeon, CHC Marh, Jammu at DH Samba vice Dr. Vijay Kumar who is posted at PHC Ramkote, Kathua; Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Dental Surgeon, Police Hospital, Jammu has been posted at DH Reasi; Dr. Darshan Pal Kour, Dental Surgeon, PHC Amb Garota, Jammu at PHC Chandak; Dr. Bushan Singh, Dental Surgeon, PHC Bhour Camp, Jammu at PHC Batote; Dr. Neelofar Rather, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Chatha, Jammu at PHC Landhar, Panchari; Dr. Meenu Jain, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Gangyal, Jammu has been posted at School Health Kathua vice Dr. Chetan Porch who has been posted at PHC Ucha Pind, Billawer; Dr. Huma Ahsan, Dental Surgeon, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been posted at PHC Assar, Doda; Dr. Vinay Gupta, Dental Surgeon, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu at PHC Thakarakote, Reasi; Dr. Indira Thaploo, Dental Surgeon, Govt. Hospital, Sarwal, Jammu at PHC Rang, Ramnagar; Dr. Deepali Sharma, Dental Surgeon, Govt. Hospital, Sarwal, Jammu at PHC Harni Mendhar, Poonch; Dr. Sonali Gupta, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Nagrota, Jammu at CHC Katra vice Dr. P.C Bhagat who has been posted at DH Ramban; Dr. Syed Heena Kousar, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Nagrota, Jammu has been posted at PHC Latti, Udhampur; Dr. Karam Singh, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Deblerh, (R.S. Pura), Jammu at PHC Tote Reasi; Dr. Navneet Gupta, Dental Surgeon, PHC Satriyan (R.S. Pura), Jammu at PHC Malhar (Billawar), Kathua; Dr. Vishal Ji Singh, Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Miran Sahib, Jammu at CHC Sunderbani. Dr. Rakesh Raina, Dental Surgeon, Migrant Dispensary, Roopnagar (Phase-II) at PHC Laiter Pouni; Dr. Mridulla Gupta, Dental Surgeon, CMO Office, Jammu at PHC Thial, Udhmapur; Dr. Sukrati Chadha, Dental Surgeon, CMO Officer Jammu at PHC Lamberi Rajouri; Dr. Isha Mahajan, Dental Surgeon, DHS Office, Jammu at PHC Pargwal vice Dr. Manoj Kumar who has been posted at PHC Seri Mangla, Rajouri; Dr. Rupali Bahgat, Dental Surgeon, GB Pant Hospital, Jammu has been posted at PHC Bharkh Pouni, Reasi; Dr. Zaheen Choudhary, Dental Surgeon, PHC Kot Bhalwal, Jammu at PHC Sananghat, Basohli, Kathua; Dr. Opinder Singh, Dental Surgeon, CHC Sohanjana, Jammu at PHC Arnas Reasi; Dr. Mamta Sharma, Dental Surgeon, CHC Sohanjana, Jammu at PHC Upper Hathal, Rajouri; Dr. Rifat Jasmin, Dental Surgeon, CHC Bishanh, Jammu at CHC Gool; and Dr. Shahina Akhater, Mirza Dental Surgeon, NTPHC Bari Khad at PHC Shahdra Sharief, Rajouri.

Dr. Sandeep Lehrra, Consultant ENT, Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been posted at DH Doda; Dr. Kamal Gupta, Consultant Surgeon, Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu at DH Kathua; Dr. Rajat Gupta, Consultant Pathology, Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu at DH Kathua; Dr. Tania Kakkar, Consultant Gynaecology, Govt. Hospital, Sarwal, Jammu at DH Kathua; Dr. Shafiqa Bano, Consultant Gynaecology, Govt. Hospital, Sarwal, Jammu at DH Ramban vice Dr. Shabir Ahmad, consultant Gaynae who is posted at EH Banihal; Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Consultant Paedlatrics, Govt. Rajiv Gandhi, Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu at DH Kathua; Dr. Anjana Koul, consultant Gynaecology, PP Centre SMGS Hospital, Jammu at CHC Basohli Kathua; Dr. Mamta Kalsi, consultant Gynaecology, SMGS Hospital, Jammu at CHC Sunderbani; Dr. Rakesh Anand, consultant Anaesthesia, CHC R S Pura, Jammu at CHC R S Pura vice Dr. Suchita Hans who is posted at DH Samba; Dr. Pankaj Gupta, consultant paediatrics, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu at HD Udhampur; Dr. Gagan Gopal Bal, consultant Surgery, CHC Marh, Jammu at CHC Katra; Dr. Sahul Larha, Consultant Dentistry, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu has been posted at DH Doda; Dr. Naresh Khajuria, Consultant Gynaecology, CHC R S Pura, Jammu at CHC Bani; Dr. Raj Rishi, Senior Consultant Surgeon, Govt. Hospital Sarwal, Jammu at DH Poonch; and Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Consultant Ophthalmology, Govt. Hospital Sarwal, Jammu has been posted at DH Poonch.