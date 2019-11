33 Lecturers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Anuradha Gupta on Thursday transferred 33 Lecturers in English.

According to order, Mubashar Hussain, HSS Kuchhal has been posted to HSS Patnazi, Kishtwar; Lalita Sharma, HSS Mughal Maidan to HSS Kishtwar; Shahid Hussain Shah, HSS Bhalwal to HSS Lamberi; Pushpa Devi, GHSS Akhnoor to GHSS Sunderbani; Aditi Sawhney, HSS Keri to GHSS Akhnoor; Gian Chand, HSS Khoon to HSS Kasuri; Kewal Krishan, HSS Barmeen to HSS Khoon; Ram Krishan, HSS Mansar to HSS Barolla; Rajnee Kumari, GHSS Udhampur to HSS Chak Rakwalan; Indu Bala, HSS Chak Rakwalan to GHSS Udhampur; Rakesh Kumar, HSS Akhnoor to HSS Kathar; Promila Kumari, HSS Paloura to GHSS Canal Road; Kulbushan Chander, GHSS Canal Road to HSS Pouni; Renu Bala, GHSS Bishnah to GHSS Mubarak Mandi; Ajay Baloria, GHSS Mubarak Mandi to HSS Tikri; Krishan Dutt, HSS Surinsar to HSS Mansar; Pawan, GHSS Mubarak Mandi to HSS Kotli Bhagga; Anjeev Bandral, HSS Jhiri to HSS Paloura; Kulbir Singh, HSS Khour to HSS Dhakar; Renu Bharn, HSS R S Pura to HSS Jhiri; Javaid Iqbal Naik, HSS Gandhri, Ramban to HSS Kanthi; Bharat Singh, HSS Malothi, Doda to HSS Ghuraka; Promila Kaul, GHSS Nowabad Camp to HSS Bohri (Migrant); Shivani Pathania, HSS Channi Himmat to GHSS R S Pura; Fareeda Begum, HSS Purmandal to HSS Channi Himmat; Susheela Devi, HSS Taloor to HSS R S Pura; Varinder Kumar, HSS R S Pura to HSS Taloor, Samba; Darshan Lal, HSS Dablehar to HSS Kathar Manwal; Nisha Manhas, HSS Marh to GHSS Mubarak Mandi; Mukarjeet, HSS Marheen to HSS Ramkot; Assia Iftikar, GHSS Mandi to HSS Purmandal; Kamlesh Kumari, HSS Gharota to GHSS Nowabad; And Pawan Kumar, HSS Damnote has been posted HSS Dhanas, Udhampur.