33 bovines rescued from two trucks

Reasi: Seven bovines were found dead and 33 others were
rescued from two trucks in Reasi district on Friday while they were allegedly
being smuggled, police said. Two trucks were searched in the Bhamla area and
the animals were rescued, they said.
The drivers fled from the spot leaving their trucks behind,
the police said. A case has been registered and a hunt launched to track down
the smugglers, police said.
