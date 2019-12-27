32 officials of J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred 32 officials of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service.

According to order, Shugufta Shaheen, Section Officer, J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred to Culture Department; Shabeena, Senior Assistant, J&K Public Commission Service has been transferred to Information Technology Department; Nighat Rasool, Senior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination; Fahmida, Senior Assistant, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination to J&K Services Selection Board; Farooq Ahmad Lone, Senior Assistant, J&K Public Commission Service to Culture Department; Neelam Devi, Senior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Department of Rural Development & PR; Puranender Singh, Senior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Home Department; Syed Mubashir All Shah, Senior Assistant, Health & Medical Education Department to J&K Public Commission; Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Senior Assistant, Department of Rural Development & PR to J&K Services Selection Board; Younus Ahmad Bhat, Senior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Housing & Urban Development Department; Amir Rashid, Senior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Health & Education Medical; Syed Mudasir, Senior Assistant, Agriculture Department to J&K Services Selection Board; Kaiser Iqbal, Senior Assistant, Culture Department to J&K Public Commission Service.

Khumaira Sheikh, Junior Assistant, awaiting orders adjustment, has been transferred to J&K Services Selection Board; Rohilla, Junior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Labour & Employment; Leelam Sharma, Junior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Agriculture Department Production; Mohsin Javaid, Junior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Agriculture Department Production; Sahil Khajuria, Junior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to Civil Aviation Department; Sanjeet Singh, Junior Assistant, Agriculture Production to J&K Services Selection Board; Baba Aehsan ul Haq, Junior Assistant, Agriculture Production Department to J&K Public Service Commission; Aiman Mustqeem, Junior Assistant, J&K Services Selection Board to J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination; Beenesh Mushtaq, Junior Assistant, J&K Public Service Commission to Agriculture Production Department; Gowhar Ashraf, Junior Assistant, J&K Public Service Commission to Agriculture Production Department; Chand Krishan, Jamadar, J&K Public Service Commission to Home Department to work with Special Secretary; Ajay Kumar and Zahid ul Islam, Orderlies, J&K Public Service Commission shall report to GAD.

According to another order, Parvinder Singh, Senior Stenographer, Chairman Committee for Fixation of fee structure of professional colleges, has been transferred to J&K Services Selection Board; Mohammad Rafiq, Senior Stenographer, J&K Services Selection Board to J&K Anti Corruption Bureau; Ishrat Hussain Thokar, Senior Stenographer, awaiting orders of adjustment, to J&K Services Selection Board; Sachin Kumar, Junior Stenographer, J&K Public Service Commission to J&K Anti Corruption Bureau; and Showkat Ahmad Pandith, Junior Stenographer, J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred to J&K Anti Corruption Bureau.