32 KAS officers transferred

JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred 32 KAS officers.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Pradeep Kumar, KAS, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K; Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Special Secretary, School Education Department as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, KAS, Special Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department as Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation; Shabnam Kamili, KAS, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K; Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD as Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Nitu Gupta, KAS, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K; Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar as Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination; Abdul Hafiz Shah, KAS, Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag; Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla-Kupwara; Ram Savak, KAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment as Director, Horticulture, Jammu; Raj Kumar Katoch, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu as Director, Tourism, Jammu; Babu Ram, KAS, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare Department as Additional Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary , Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department as Mission Director, Mission Dairy Development; Puneet Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba) as Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority; Sanjay Gupta, KAS, Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes Enforcement (Samba); Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority. He may also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, till further orders.

Mohammad Anwar Banday, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Union Territory of Ladakh has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu; and Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, KAS, Additional Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department as General Manager, DIC, Anantnag.

Akhtar Hussain Qazi, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda has been transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur; Narayan Dutt, KAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua; Sukh Paul Singh, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua as Deputy Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department; Sammer Naik, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir; Nissar Ahmad Malik, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag; Mohammad Aslam, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir; Sohan Lal, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Kathua as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu; Syed Ahmad Kataria, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khansahib. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Khansahib, till further orders.

Sandeep Seointra, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Additional CEO, Smart City, Jammu; Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Horticulture Department, is transferred and posted as Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Ab. Baseer Ahmad, Deputy Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal; Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi, Collector, Land Acquisition, Public Works (R&B) Department, Srinagar as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Zainpora, till further orders.

According on another order, Tsering Paldan, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Leh and Tsering Mutup, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khaltsi have been transferred and their services placed at the disposal of Union Territory of Ladakh for further posting against a Selection Grade KAS posts, on stop-gap basis.