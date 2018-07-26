32 Kanals of State land retrieved

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Pursuant to the directions of Governor N. N. Vohra, the District Administration Srinagar on Wednesday launched a massive anti-encroachment drive and retrieved 32 Kanals and six Marlas of State and Kahcharai land in three Tehsils from the encroachers.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah along with the concerned officers of Revenue, Police and Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar informed that the anti-encroachment drive will be carried out across all the Tehsils of the district to ensure that encroachment on State and Kahcharai land is removed forthwith and directed all the Tehsildars to furnish a daily report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils.

He further said that the retrieved land will be utilized for public purpose and efforts will be made to ensure community involvement for safeguarding of retrieved land.