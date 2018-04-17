32 injured in bus accident

Srinagar: At least 32 persons were injured today in a road accident in Uri area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
A passenger bus skid off the road and overturned in Uri this morning, resulting in injuries to 32 persons, a police official said.
He said one person was referred to a hospital here while others were admitted to a local hospital. (PTI)
