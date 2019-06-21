32 faculty members of GMC Srinagar, Jammu promoted

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday ordered placement of 21 faculty members of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and 11 faculty members of GMC Jammu on higher posts in their own pay and grade.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the faculty members of Government Medical College, Srinagar as Professors/Associate Professors/Assistant Professors in their own pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules for a period of six months or till the posts are filled-up on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC. whichever is earlier,” reads the order.

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Naikoo Biochemistry, Lecturer has been place as Assistant Professor; Dr. Nazir Ahmad Lone, Cardiology, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Medicine, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Mohammad Ismail, Medicine, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Syed Manzoor Ali, Medicine, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Muzaffar Maqbool, Medicine, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Irfan Ali Medicine, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Sobia Nisar, Medicine, Lecturer as Assistant Professor; Dr. Shaheena Parveen, Medicine, Lecturer as Assistant Professor; Dr Nazir Ahmad Palla, Medicine, Lecturer as Assistant Professor; Dr. Altaf Ahmad Kawoosa, Orthopaedics, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Arshid Bashir, Orthopaedics, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Asif Sultan, Orthopaedics, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Asim Amin Vakil, Ophthalmology, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Rukhsana Sami, Obsts & Gynae, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Lateef Ahmad Wani, Pathology, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Rohi Wani, Pathology, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Sheikh Imran Sayed, Physiology, Associate Professor as Professor;Dr Hanifa Akhter, Radiotherapy, Lecturer as Assistant Professor;Dr Shakeel Ahmad Mir, Surgery, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Javaid Ahmad, Surgery, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor.

In GMC Jammu, Dr. Nusrat Jabeen, Anatomy, Associate Professor has been placed as Professor; Dr. Shahnaz Choudhary , Anatomy, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; Dr. Parveen Akhter, Anatomy, Lecturer as Assistant Professor; Dr. Puja Vimesh, Cardio Thoracic Anesthesiology, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Abdul Gani, Orthopaedics, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Mohammad Farooq Bhat, Orthopaedics, Lecturer as Assistant Professor; Dr. Ruchi Khajuria, Pathology, Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Avneet Kour, Pathology, Lecturer as Assistant Professor; Dr. Seema Gupta, Pharmacology Associate Professor as Professor; Dr. Nusrat Kureem Bhat, Pharmacology, Assistant Professor as Associate Professor; and Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Pharmacology, Lecturer as Assistant Professor.