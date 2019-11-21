31st Udhampur District Volleyball C’ship: Roun Club defeats Garhi in opening match

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: 31st District Udhampur Volleyball Championship being organised by Volleyball Association District Udhampur (VADU) under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir commenced at mini stadium, here.

Championship is being held under the supervision of VADU District President, Raj Guru.

Commandant 137 Bn CRPF, Mohd Khalid Khan was the Chief Guest while Principal Degree College for Boys, Prof Nutan K Resutra was the Guest of Honour on the occasion who declared the championship open.

Earlier, invited guests along with district association members paid floral tributes to the martyred soldiers of the District.

In the tournament 15 teams from the district are taking part. On the first day of tournament five matches were played.

The teams of Ghari Club and Roun Volleyball Club were introduced to the chief guest by Raj Guru.

The Chief Guest exhorted the players to participate in championship with full zeal to exhibit their sports talent.

He added that sports is very essential for youth to groom their behaviour and personality.

Raj Guru also urged them to play with true sportsmenship.

The results

Roun Volleyball Club defeated Garhi by 2-0 (25-17, 26-24); GHSS defeated Bhaskar College by 2-1 (25-20, 22-25, 15-12); Dhanori Volleyball Club defeated Garhi by 2-0 (25-15, 25-16); Chiryai Volleyball Club defeated Bawara Volleyball Club by 2-0 (25-14, 25-14); City Volleyball Club defeated APS Udhampur by 2-0 (25-8, 25-12).

Today’s matches were officiated by Kuldeep Kumar, Manik Kumar, Naveen Sharma, Suresh Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar and Rajesh Kumar.

Others present were President MCU Dr Yogeshwar Gutpa, Dy. Commandant Tejinder Kour, DySP Mujeeb-ul-Rehman, Pawan Khajuria, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Mahadeep Singh Jamwal (Retd. SP), Varinder Badyal, Sunil Singh, Sudershan Singh, Sumer Khajuria, Sanjeet Bevoria, Suresh Khajuria and Sunil Khajuria.