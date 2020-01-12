31st Road Safety Week gets underway

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Motor Vehicles Department Samba on Sunday conducted Munna Bhai Campaign/ Crown ceremony / rose gifting to embarrass traffic rule violators and sensitised the general public of traffic rules, violation of which led to major accidents .Special drives were conducted at Toll Plaza , Main Chowk Samba ,Vijaypur and Sumb road.

On the occasion , ARTO team conducted several roadside checks of vehicles for safety, highlighted the dangers of poorly maintained vehicles besides imparted advice to drivers and general public to imbibe good Samaritans behavior in day to day lives.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Samba Rehana stressed upon the necessities of the road safety especially use of helmets or seat belts ,use of mobile phone while driving on the road or anywhere.she said that our team main motive durng the National road safety week is to reach every nook and corner of district to aware general masses .

MVI Surinder Kumar, conducted Jaado Ki Jhappi to various violators and wished them get well soon to obey traffic rules.

RAJOURI: The 2nd day of the 31st Road Safety Week marked multifarious activities in District Rajouri which were organized by Motor Vehicle Department in Associations with District Administration and Police Administration Rajouri.

The activities include distribution of the helmets among the traffic rule violators, rose campaign and sensitization of drivers, cleaners and the passengers about the ill effects of overloading and overspending.

While briefing about the objectives of the activities carried out today, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Inzar Rana said the MVD has distributed 300 helmets across the district among the motorist who were found riding without helmets. He said the motorist were also cautioned that maximum numbers of accident victims are two-wheeler riders, and most deaths occur because of head injuries. He advised them to make a habit of wearing a helmet.

Moreover the ARTO also held interaction cum awareness activity and sensitized the drivers, cleaners and passengers about the road safety, speeding and overloading. The activity was aimed at making people, especially drivers and cleaners, aware of the traffic rules and safety, and their responsibilities while on the road. He also highlighted the important amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act and said the government has amended the act not to harass the public with fines but to contain road accidents.

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode flagged off “Road Safety Mobile Van” from District Headquarter to spread road safety awareness among the masses.

While addressing to the driver’s, the DDC stated that the main aim of celebrating the week is to sensitize the people especially the drivers about road safety and exhorted upon them to wear seat belts as a safety measure and to follow all traffic rules strictly, which purely aims to safeguard the precious human lives.

He further added that, the road safety mobile van mounted with loudspeaker containing educative voice clips regarding road safety will move across the district during this week and aware about road safety, traffic rules and prevention of accidents.

Later the DDC inaugurated the free medical health camp organised by the MVD department J&K, in collaboration with health department at bus stand Doda on the directions of DDC, for the driver’s under which their blood pressure, sugar & eye test was taken by the team of expert doctors and para medical staff and were also demonstrated by the experts about the CPR techniques and importance of first aid.

ARTO Doda, DySp traffic Doda, CMO Doda, MS District Hospital Doda, President transport union’s along with large gathering of driver’s participated in the program.

POONCH: The 2nd day of 31st Road safety week was celebrated with colossal euphoria and eagerness .The MVD Poonch organised gift a rose campaign for the road users at different busy locations of district Poonch where the officials of department presented roses, helmets, mugs, pamphlets, diaries ,pens etc to the road users by using Gandhian means to achieve what a whip cannot.

The mass campaign focussing the youth used different approaches to ensure traffic rules are obeyed. Bikers riding without helmets were flagged down and were gifted helmets instead of challans to make them realise how precious their lives are.

Speaking on the occasion ARTO Poonch Jugal kishore Sharma urged the road users to follow traffic rules pressing hard for the use of helmets ,seatbelts and avoiding wrong side and triple riding.

He further added that Motor vehicle Department will feel fortunate if they could save the single life with their efforts.