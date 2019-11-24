31st Jammu District Volleyball Championship concludes: Khour Club wins boys, Trikuta Club Jammu girls titles

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Volleyball Club Khour won boys and Trikuta Volleyball Club Jammu clinched girls titles of 31st Jammu District Volleyball Championship organised by Jammu District Volleyball Association under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu & Kashmir at University of Jammu courts, here on Saturday.

In the boys final played today, Volleyball Club Khour defeated Stadium XI Club Jammu by 3-2 (25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 27-29, 18-16) sets in tough fight.

Similarly, in girls section, Trikuta Volleyball Club Jammu outplayed Army Children Club Senior by 3-1 (12-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15) sets.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Mulkh Raj, Shubam Sharma, Aashiq Hussain, Tamoor Manhas and Imtiaz.

In the two-day championship, a total of 16 teams including eight boys and eight girls sections drawn from different areas of Jammu District displayed their latest techniques of volleyball game.

In the closing ceremony, Vinay Sharma, SP (South) Jammu was the Chief Guest, who exhorted the youth to contribute their might for making India stronger and free from social evils like drug abuse, etc.

Patron-in-Chief VAJK, Raj Daluja honoured the Chief Guest with a memento.

In boys section, Rohit Singh of winner team and Sachin Raina of runner-up team were declared outstanding players and were given away cash prizes of Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 respectively by Raj Daluja, Patron-in-Chief VAJK.

For her excellent play, Champa Devi of winner team in girls section was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1000 by Mulkh Raj.

Among other dignitaries present were Manmeet Singh President, H.S Gill General Secretary of Jammu District Volleyball Association, Sidharth Daluja President, Kuldeep Magotra CEO (Associate Secretary VFI), V.K Magotra General Secretary, R.C Sharma Treasurer and other office bearers of Volleyball Association of J&K.

Besides others, Dr Brij Baloria, Vikas Karlopia (Volleyball Coach), Rajeev Dogra (Volleyball Coach SAI), Suresh Chib, Subash Shastri, Veena Kumari, Manmeet Kour and large number of volleyball lovers witnessed thrilling final matches of the championships which concluded today.