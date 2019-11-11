31st District Kathua Volleyball C’ship begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 31st District Kathua Volleyball Championship for under-19 (boys & girls) being organised by District Volleyball Association Kathua under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir commenced at Government Middle School Pathwal Volleyball Court, Hiranagar, here on Monday.

The tournament, in which 16 boys teams and 4 girls teams of district Kathua are participating, was inaugurated by Ram Lal Kalia, Chairman BDC Hiranagar.

Large number of people including Panchs and Sarpanchs of Panchayats of Block Hiranagar witnessed the matches.

All the office-bearers of District Kathua Volleyball Association namely Madan Lal Toofan (President), Attar Singh (Senior Vice- President), Mohinder Sharma (General Secretary), Ram Lal (Joint Secretary) and Madan Lal (Coach) were present.

A committee of volleyball players of Pathwal Volleyball Club coordinated with the District Association.

Daljeet Singh, international hockey player and treasurer of Punjab Hockey Association was Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Today’s results

Hiranagar B beat Pathwal B by 2-0; Higher Secondary School Hiranagar beat Kootah Club by 2-1; Gurah Mundian beat Mela Club 2-0; and Pathwal A beat Bhaiya Club by 2-0.