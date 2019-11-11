31st District Kathua Volleyball C’ship begins

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: 31st District Kathua Volleyball Championship for under-19 (boys & girls) being organised by District Volleyball Association Kathua under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir commenced at Government Middle School Pathwal Volleyball Court, Hiranagar, here on Monday. The tournament, in which 16 boys teams and 4 girls teams of district Kathua are participating, was inaugurated by Ram Lal Kalia, Chairman BDC Hiranagar. Large number of people including Panchs and Sarpanchs of Panchayats of Block Hiranagar witnessed the matches. All the office-bearers of District Kathua Volleyball Association namely Madan Lal Toofan (President), Attar Singh (Senior Vice- President), Mohinder Sharma (General Secretary), Ram Lal (Joint Secretary) and Madan Lal (Coach) were present. A committee of volleyball players of Pathwal Volleyball Club coordinated with the District Association. Daljeet Singh, international hockey player and treasurer of Punjab Hockey Association was Guest of Honour on the occasion. Today’s results Hiranagar B beat Pathwal B by 2-0; Higher Secondary School Hiranagar beat Kootah Club by 2-1; Gurah Mundian beat Mela Club 2-0; and Pathwal A beat Bhaiya Club by 2-0.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
How to navigate and overcome social anxiety in children
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 10TH –– 16TH NOVEMBER 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper