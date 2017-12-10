31st Annual General Body Meeting of Balgran held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 31st Annual General Body Meeting of Balgran-A Charitable Home for Destitute Children, Channi Rama was held on Sunday in its premises.

Patron, A.K Arora briefed about the various activities and the achievements of the Balgran.

Hony. Secretary, A.K. Khajuria highlighted the various programmes undertaken by the organization during the year 2016-17.

Hony. Treasurer, J.K. Gupta presented audited accounts of the Balgran ending March 2017 which were approved by the members present in the meeting.

S.N Sharma, H.B Khajuria and P.V Rawal were nominated as Patrons of the Balgran.

The Election of the office bearers and members of the Governing Body for 2017-2020 were also conducted and I.D Soni Deputy Director Education (Retired) /Chief Commissioner Scouts and Guides was the returning officer of the elections.

A.K Khajuria was elected as President, Vishwinder Dev and Upinder Krishan Bhat-Vice-Presidents, V.K Raina-Hony. Secretary, P.K Nanda-Hony Joint Secretary and J.K Gupta- Hony Treasurer.

Prem Gupta, Dr. Shashi Kant Goswami, Subash Chander Sharma and Mohit Vij were also elected as members of the Governing Body.

Election of Trustees of Balgran Charitable Trust for 2017-2020 was also conducted wherein A.K. Arora was elected as Member Secretary, Mohit Vij as Treasurer and H.B Khajuria and Swarn Jamwal were elected as Trustees.

A.K Khajuria, Hony Secretary conducted the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting and also presented vote of thanks.