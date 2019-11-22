31 bovines rescued, three smugglers nabbed

State Times News

NAGROTA: Police on Friday foiled two bovine smuggling bids by rescuing 31 bovines and arrested three smugglers. As per the details, Nagrota police headed by SHO Nagrota Insp Mohd. Shokat under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota Mohan Lal Sharma laid a Naka near Ban Toll Plaza in the wee hours and intercepted a Truck (CG04MP/3354). On checking it was found loaded with 15 bovines which were rescued. Vehicle was seized and truck driver namely Anand Kumar, son of Hazari Lal, resident of Koria Chattisgarh along with his associate namely Bagh Hussain, son of Noor Din, resident of Beli Charana Jammu were arrested.

A case vide FIR No. 431/2019 under section 188/IPC 11 PCA Act was registered in Police Station Meanwhile, During Naka checking Manwal Police intercepted a truck (AS01JC/9431) at Naka Point Nadal Manwal and recued 16 bovines which were laden in it.

Smuggler namely Kamaljeet Singh, son of Vehari Lal, resident of Miran Sahib Jammu was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 156/2019 under section 188/IPC was registered against him at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli.

Police teams led by Insp. Rajesh Khajuria SHO Police Station Jhajjar Kotli assisted by In-Charge Police Post Manwal SI Pawan Singh made the arrest/recovery under the supervision of Mohan Lal Sharma SDPO Nagrota.