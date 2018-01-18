3,036 Kanals, 4 Marlas of State Land encroached in Jammu outskirts: Govt

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday said that over 3000 Kanals of State land is under illegal occupation of several individuals at separate locations on city outskirts.

“As per record, 3036 Kanals and four Marlas of land in villages Kanhachak, Lalyal, Panjore and Sunjuwan are under illegal occupations,” Minister In-charge Revenue said in a written reply to the question raised by the MLC Choudhary Vikram Randhawa in the Legislative Council.

The members had sought reply as to whether several influential persons including senior politicians and others have unauthorizedly on manipulations occupied large tracts of restricted lands along the banks of River Chenab.

“Out of the State land under un-authorised occupation, an area measuring 1740 Kanals and One Marla has already been retrieved the remaining land under occupation, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the land laws governing the same,” said the Minister.

He further added, “no such report has been received with regard to the state land more than 10 Kanals under authorised occupation in these villages.”

The entries in the revenue records are not maintained on the basis of profession of any individuals, he said adding, “therefore there is no information of any influential person or senior politician having occupied large trains un-authorisedly.”

In another question that whether it is a fact that some of the encroachers have raised farm house in sensitive areas like Laliyal and other places close to Indo-Pak border, the government replied, “no farm house exists close to the Indo-Pak Border in respect of village Laliyal.”