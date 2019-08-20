300 saplings presented to students

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Around 300 saplings of medicinal, ornamental and commercial nature presented to students of Shiksha Niketan School Ajit Nagar, near here by the officials of the Social Forestry Division of the J&K Forest Department.

Plants were distributed as part of the ongoing month-long Environment Awareness Campaign launched by the J&K Rural Sports Club in association with educational institutions and J&K Forest Department. The target students were told to plant these saplings around their localities so as to promote greenery.

Meanwhile, organiser of the campaign, Ravtej Singh informed that the campaign marked the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev birth and shall continue in the rest of the Monsoon season.