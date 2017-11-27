300 kg poppy straw recovered, two arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested today after three quintals of poppy straw was found in their possession in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint in the Upper Bazar Qazigund area and recovered nearly 300 kgs of poppy straw from it, the official said.

Two people Altaf Ahmad Hajam, resident of Arwani Hassanpora of Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, and Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Sangam Panjpora, were arrested and the vehicle was seized, the official said.

A case was registered and further investigations are underway, he added.