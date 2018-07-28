300 CCTV cameras to be installed for smooth conduct of Kawad Yatra

Share Share 0 Share 0

Muzaffarnagar: In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the Kawad Yatra, district authorities said 300 CCTV cameras would be installed along the route of the annual pilgrimage.

District Magistrate Rajive Sharma said the cameras would also be installed in sensitive places of the district to secure the pilgrimage route.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railways has started two special trains to Haridwar for pilgrims during the Kawad Yatra, an official spokesman said.

The yatra which starts from today, will be concluded on August 9.

Every year pilgrims (known as Kanwarias) carry water from Ganga in Haridwar and offer it to Lord Shiva. (PTI)