30 pilgrims injured after bus falls into ditch in UP

Muzaffarnagar: Thirty pilgrims were injured after their bus overturned and fell into a ditch here, police said on Monday.
The bus carrying 50 pilgrims was on its way to Rajasthan’s Bagar from Bijnor when the accident took place on the Pinna bypass road here on Sunday, they said.
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper