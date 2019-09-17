30 litres of illicit liquor, 850 kg Lahan destroyed

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Excise Department destroyed one working still, 05 litre of illicit liquor & 650 Kgs of Lahan during different raids carried out to arrest the menace of illicit distillation and sale of liquor in Excise Range Kathua.

On the directions of the Excise Commissioner M. Raju and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu S. Amarjeet Singh, ETO Rafie Naik a team of Excise Range Kathua comprising of Inspectors Excise Arun Kumar, Razi Ahmed, Aman Sharma, SI Amit Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar & Excise guards Rajinder Singh, Jyoti Prakash Sharma raided the Budhi, Barnoti & Ladwal areas of Kathua district to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.

In the process one working still, 05 litre of illicit liquor and 650 Kgs of Lahan, raw material of illicit liquor was recovered by the raiding team from state land & later destroyed on spot.

Meanwhile, Kathua Police cracked down on illegal illicit liquor trade at Village Khanpur , seized 25 litres of illicit liquor and destroyed 200 litres of Lahan on the spot.

Acting swiftly on a tipoff , a team of Police Station Rajbagh during a raid at Village Khanpur in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh seized 25 litres of illicit liquor in illegal possession of Vicky, son of Ram Chand, resident of Banyari Marheen Kathua. Police team destroyed 200 litres of Lahan alongwith makeshift production unit on the spot.

Police Station Rajbagh registered a case FIR no 173/2019 under section 48(F) and started investigation into the case.