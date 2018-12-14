30 IAS, KAS officers to attend J&K e-Governance program at KC Residency from 17th to 20th December.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Varun, Alia, win favourite actor honour at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
#MeToo: Sajid Khan suspended for one-year from IFTDA
Using Laxmi Agarwal as lens to tell larger story on acid violence in India: Meghna Gulzar
I’m totally fine: Shahid Kapoor debunks reports of stomach cancer
Rani Mukerji’s next is ‘Mardaani 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper