30 CEOs transferred/adjusted

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The School Education Department on Monday transferred/adjusted 30 Chief Education Officers (CEOs).

According to order issued by the Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Secretary, School Education Department, Nahida Nilofar, Principal DIET, Srinagar has been posted as CEO Ganderbal; Mohammad Ashraf Rather, Principal DIET Reasi as CEO Rajouri; Om Parkash, Principal, DIET Doda as Principal DIET Reasi; Lal Hussain, CEO Rajouri as CEO Pulwama; Nath Ram, Principal, DIET, Banihal (Ramban) as Field Advisor, SIE, Jammu; Mohammad Sharief, CEO Doda as State Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha; Konchok Anagmo, Principal DIET Leh as CEO Kargil; Mushtaq Ahmad, CEO Poonch as CEO Kulgam; Mushtaq Ahmad Salroo attached with DSE Kashmir as Principal DIET Shopian; Vijay Kumar Bhagat , Principal, DIET Kulgam as CEO Poonch; Jagjeet Singh, Promotee as State Coordinator, (RMSA), now Samagra Shiksha.

Satpaul Sharma, Promotee has been posted as CEO Jammu; Tariq Hussain, Promotee as CEO Doda; Ashok Kumar Koul, Promotee as FA SIE Jammu; Javed Iqbal Wani, Promotee as CEO Bandipora; Ram Swaroop, Promotee as Principal, DIET Ganderbal; Rameshwar Singh, Promotee as State Coordinator, RMSA (Samagra); Fatima Bano , Promotee as CEO Budgam; Rashpal Singh, Promotee as Principal. DIET, Banihal, Ramban; Gh Mohammad Lone , Promotee as CEO Baramulla; Prem Nath , promotee as CEO Kathua ; Daljeet Singh, promotee as CEO Udhampur; Kulbir Singh, promotee as Principal, DIET Beerwah, Budgam; Tripta Devi, promotee as Joint Secretary, JKBOSE; Mohd Mushtaq, promotee as CEO Shopain. He shall join only after the retirement of present incumbent;

Vinod Kumar Koul , Promotee as FA SIE Jammu; Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Promotee as CEO Kishtwar; Sodagar Chand, promotee as Principal DIET Bandipora; Parshotam D Sharma, promotee as Principal DIET Baramulla and Naseer Ali Malik, promotee as CEO Srinagar.