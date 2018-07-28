30 bovines rescued, 3 smugglers nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA/POONCH: Police on Friday foiled two bovine smuggling bids by rescuing 30 bovines and arresting three smugglers.

According to a report, a party of Police Post Rajpura laid a Naka on Border Road near Mawa and intercepted a Mahindra vehicle (JK08- 9893) coming from Lalachack. During the checking of vehicle, police recovered five bovines from it, however smuggler managed to escape from the spot. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation. Meanwhile, parties from Police Station Surankote on the directions of SSP Poonch Rajiv Pandey, headed by SHO Surankote Anzir Mir and In-charge Police Post Behramgala Jonesh Verma laid Nakas at different places. During Nakas, police intercepted three vehicles (JK12A 1129 ,JK12A 3422 and JK02BP 7383) loaded with 25 bovines which were rescued. Three persons namely Mulkh Raj son of Keel Chand resident of Chak, M Imran son of Wali Mohammed resident of Narol Mendhar and Javaid Ahmed son of Mohammed Shafi resident of Kandi Galuta Mendhar were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.