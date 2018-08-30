3 terror modules busted, 9 held

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday busted three separate terrorist modules and apprehended nine people in Pulwama district.

Acting on specific inputs, police, along with security forces, busted the terror modules operating in the Awantipora area and made nine arrests in this regard, a police spokesman said.

“The joint team arrested five members of one of the modules. They were identified as Rizwan Ahmad Pandit, the kingpin of the module, Shahid Manzoor, Zahid Ahmad, Mohammad Hussain and Manzoor Ahmad Dar,” he said.

The spokesman said investigation so far revealed that Pandit was the main motivator to lure the youth into militancy. He had played a key role in joining of Ufaid Farooq Lone to a terrorist outfit, he added. “They (accused) were also involved in carrying UBGL attacks on the national highway. Moreover, they also provide vital information about movement of security forces to terrorists,” the spokesman said.

He said in the second operation, the joint team arrested two members of the module.

“They were identified as Shahwaiz Ahmad Wani and Towseef Ahmad Bhat. Both of them were involved in arranging and providing arms and ammunition to terrorists in South Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Two members of another module were arrested by the joint team of security forces. They were identified as Gowhar Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad, he said.

“On their questioning, they disclosed the locations of hideouts at Tahab in Pulwama, Khallan and Khiram in Anantnag, which were accordingly busted and destroyed,” the spokesman said.

He said a huge cache of arms and ammunition, along with incriminating material, was recovered.

“All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of laws and investigation has been initiated,” he added.