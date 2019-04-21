3-phase polling in Anantnag PC on April 23, 29, May 6

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Anantnag Parliamentary constituency spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, with 16 Assembly segments is going to polls for General elections 2019 in three phases.

The Parliamentary Constituency has 13,97,272 registered voters including 7,20,337 males, 6,72,879 females and 35 transgender voters. These include 4,021 service electors (3,991 males and 30 females).

In Anantnag district, the polling will be held on April 23, in Kulgam district on April 29 and in Pulwama and Shopian districts on May 6, 2019. The polling will be held from 7:00AM to 4:00 PM. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 1,842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling.

The district Anantnag, which is going to polls in the third phase, has 6 Assembly segments including Anantnag, Doru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara and Pahalgam. The District has 5,29,256 electors including 2,69,603 males, 2,57,540 females, 2,102 service electors and 11 transgender voters. For smooth polling the ECI has setup 714 polling stations, in the district.

Kokernag Assembly segment has the highest number of 93,694 voters (48,742 males and 44,948 females) while Doru has the lowest 78,653 electors, including 40,764 males and 37,889 females.

Assembly segment Bijbehara has 93,289 voters (47,067 males and 46,222 females), Shangus 88,374 voters (45,360 males and 43,010 females), Pahalgam 86,614 (44,115 males and 42,498 females) and Anantnag 86,530 (43,555 males and 42,973 females).

The highest 46,222 female voters are in the assembly segment of Bijbehara. Among the assembly segments of Anantnag district, Shangus has a total of 1,031 service electors which is highest in the district.