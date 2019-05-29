3 more IAS officers in Apex Scale in J&K

SAC approves promotion of IAS officers
SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Malik, Governor, J&K considered promotion of IAS officers of 1987, 1988 & 1989 batches to the Apex Scale. There are 02 officers of 1987 batch, 02 officers of 1988 batch & 02 officers of 1989 batch allotted to J&K cadre.
SAC approved the promotion of Pardip Kumar Tripathi, IAS (JK:1987), Sudhanshu Panday, IAS (JK:1987), Sundeep Kumar Nayak, IAS (JK:1988) and Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (JK:1988), Atal Dulloo, IAS (JK:1989) & Umang Narula, IAS (JK:1989) to Apex Scale w.e.f 01.02.2019. The promotion of the first three officers who are currently on central deputation will be on proforma basis. The promotions were recommended by the Screening Committee.
With these promotions, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (JK:1988) & Atal Dulloo, IAS (JK:1989) will be now Financial Commissioners in their respective departments. Umang Narula, IAS (JK:1989) will be as Financial Commissioner with Governor.
