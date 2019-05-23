3-member panel constituted to probe assault on AD ISM

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Acting on the exclusive news published in STATE TIMES on May 22, 2019 with heading “AD ISM thrashed by two junior officials in Srinagar”, Director, Indian System of Medicine (ISM), J&K, Dr Phuntsog Angchuk on Wednesday constituted three-member panel to probe the Assistant Director ISM’s assault case.

STATE TIMES in its news has reported that on Tuesday in broad day light, two Junior Assistants of Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Department barged into the office of Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Koul, Assistant Director (Headquarter), who is also Public Information Officer (PIO) ISM, and attacked him. They even grabbed him by the neck and asked Dr. Koul to leave the place, the news item added.

Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Koul has submitted a written complaint to Dr Phuntsog Angchuk alleging that two officials namely Syed Azhar Hussain and Imtiyaz Ahmad Ahanger, Junior Assistants of this Directorate have came to his office on May 21, 2109 at 10:35 AM and started using abusive language and one Syed Azhar Hussain Junior Assistant assaulted him in his chamber on same date.

After publication of the aforesaid news item in STATE TIMES, Dr Phuntsog constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Farooq Ahmad ADMO, Kupwara to conduct the enquiry into the matter and furnish enquiry report along with recommendation within a week.

The committee members include Dr. Rakesh Kumar Raina, Assistant District Medical Officer Poonch, Dr. Raja Amjad Ali, Assistant District Medical Officer Baramulla and Durga Dass Bhagat, Accounts Officer, Directorate of ISM, J&K, Srinagar.

“Now therefore, pending enquiry into the alleged mis- conduct of assault, Syed Azhar Hussain, Junior Assistant of the Directorate is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” Dr Phuntsog ordered.