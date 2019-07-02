3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jammu: Three persons were killed and four others injured, when a private van rammed into an Army vehicle on Jammu-Pathankot highway in J&K’s Samba district early Tuesday, officials said.
The van carrying seven people was on its way to Ghagwal from Samba when it rammed into the rear of the Army vehicle near Sandh Bari at 1.20 am, they said.
In the collision, three persons died on the spot and four others were injured, they said. The injured have been hospitalised, they said.
The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Sunita Rani, 29-year-old Gopi Krishan and one Harsh Bardan, all residents of Badyal village. (PTI)
