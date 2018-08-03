3 killed as truck falls into gorge on JK highway

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Three people were killed when a truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district early today.

The truck, which was headed for Jammu from Srinagar, met with the accident at around 4 am today in the Battery Chashma area along the highway, a police officer said.

Three bodies were recovered in a search operation, he said, adding that all deceased were from Srinagar. (PTI)