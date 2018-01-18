3 KAS officers transferred, Navin gets additional charge

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday gave additional charge to IAS officer and transferred three KAS officers.

According to GAD order, Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS (JK:1994), Principal Secretary, Finance Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Chairman, Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Meanwhile as per another order, Sachin Jamwal, KAS, Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JAKFED; Kulbushan Khajuria, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Urban Development Agency as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South), Gangyal, vice Sonu Pargal, KAS, who shall await further orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. Sushil Khajuria, KAS, Deputy Director, Employment (Central), J&K has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Urban Development Agency.