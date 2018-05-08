3 KAS officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Monday transferred three KAS officers.

According to GAD order, Ashok Kumar Sharma, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu, vice Rakesh Magotra, who has been posted as Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, till the present incumbent Secretary resumes her duties.

Ghan Shyam Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, vice Ashok Kumar Sharma.

As per another order, Mirza Shahid Ali Beigh, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department and Babita Kumari Pandita, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department shall swap their places of postings.