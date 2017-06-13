3 J&K fencers to represent GNDU in World Games

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Three fencers from Jammu and Kashmir, who are students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar, have been selected by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to represent India in the World University Games to be held at Chinese Taipai.

The selected players are Pankaj Sharma, Javed Ahmed and Sangram Singh, who underwent trials held at GNDU on 9th and 10th June, reports reaching here revealed.

Another fencer from the State, Mohd Tariq is named in the stand-by list.

Now, all the selected fencers shall undergo coaching slated to be held from 1st July at the same institution,

Meanwhile, J and K Amateur Fencing Association, coaches of the J and K State Sports Council, Shotu Lal and Rachna Jamwal congratulated the selected fencers and wished them all the best for the upcoming event.