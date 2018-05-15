3 IAS officers transferred; Samoon FC Revenue

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Government on Monday transferred three IAS officers.

Lokesh Dutt Jha, IAS(JK:1986), Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman/Director General, Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, relieving Khurshid Ahmed, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department of the additional charge of the post.

Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, vice Lokesh Dutt Jha.

Mohammad Javed Khan, IAS (JK:2005), Secretary Technical Education, Youth Services and Sports Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.