3 held with drugs in J&K

Jammu: Three suspected drug peddlers have been arrested with narcotics from different places in the Jammu region, police said Wednesday.
During a checking on Tuesday night, a vehicle coming from Jammu city was intercepted at the Asia Chowk in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. A person named Bishan Singh was arrested after 10 grams of heroin was recovered from him, an official said.
In another incident in the district, a person named Ranjeet Singh was arrested with 31 grams of charas during frisking at Bhagga-Saldi village, the official said.
In Jammu city, a patrolling team arrested Arun Sharma after 15 grams of heroin was seized from him at Patoli Chowk area.
Cases have been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officials added. (PTI)
