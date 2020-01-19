3 drug peddlers held

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Ganderbal Police on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers and seized psychotropic substance from their possession.

As per the details, cops at a checkpoint established near Nagpo Ganderbal arrested a drug peddler identified as Javid Ahmad Ganai, resident of Devipora Kurran of Ganderbal and recovered 25 bottles of Codeine from his possession.

A Case vide FIR No 02/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Ganderbal and investigation has been taken up.

Separately in another instance, Ganderbal police recovered 90 bottles of Codine Phosphate from Saloora area of Ganderbal. Officers arrested two drug peddlers identified as Najeeb-ul-Hassan Sofi, resident of Patipora, Saloora and Asif Ahmad Wagay, resident of Nasbal Sumbal. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Ganderbal where they remain in the custody.

Police has registered a case FIR No. 05/2020 under the relevant sections of law in Police Station Ganderbal and initiated investigations.