3 drug peddlers held

SRINAGAR:
Ganderbal Police on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers and seized
psychotropic substance from their possession.
As
per the details, cops at a checkpoint established near Nagpo Ganderbal arrested
a drug peddler identified as Javid Ahmad Ganai, resident of Devipora Kurran of
Ganderbal and recovered 25 bottles of Codeine from his possession.
A Case vide FIR No 02/2020
under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Ganderbal and
investigation has been taken up.
Separately in another
instance, Ganderbal police recovered 90 bottles of Codine Phosphate from
Saloora area of Ganderbal. Officers arrested two drug peddlers identified as
Najeeb-ul-Hassan Sofi, resident of Patipora, Saloora and Asif Ahmad Wagay,
resident of Nasbal Sumbal. They have been arrested and shifted to Police
Station Ganderbal where they remain in the custody.
Police has registered a
case FIR No. 05/2020 under the relevant sections of law in Police Station
Ganderbal and initiated investigations.
