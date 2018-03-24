3 drug peddlers arrested with heroin worth crores, cash

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a major breakthrough police have arrested three drug peddlers with heroin worth crores and cash, here in Trikuta Nagar area.

“We have arrested three narcotic smugglers with huge consignment of heroin worth crores in international market and cash on Friday,” Superintendent of Police, South Jammu, Sandeep Chaudhary told reporters, here on Friday.

He said that the accused identified as Kulbir Singh alias Kheer, son of Mohan Singh, resident of Rani Bagh, Jammu, Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, son of Surjeet Singh, resident of Karalian, Samba and Sandeep Singh, son of Bua Ditta, resident of Chowadhi, Jammu have been arrested with 1,800 grams heroin near Channi Pooli, Trikuta Nagar and cash worth Rs 2,35,000.

“Arrested persons used to allegedly procure drugs from Poonch and supply the same in Jammu,” said the SP adding that further investigation is being conducted to pinpoint his contact persons in Jammu through whom he used to get the drugs peddled to youth in Jammu.

Terming this catch as an important mile stone, Chaudhary added that drugs are the single greatest threat to our society.

“A large number of young men have fallen prey to drugs. The volume of drugs being consumed is huge and despite many recoveries the situation is far from satisfactory because total eradication of drugs is the only way forward,” he said.

Expressing that he was optimistic about winning this war, he said that the most important role in that direction has to be played by parents and schools. “If young boys are getting into drugs at such early ages, there must be something wrong with the way we are grooming our children,” he said adding that drug dealers exploit them by offering free drugs for trial and charge hefty amounts once the trial turns into addiction. He also informed that 155 FIRs have been registered under various sections of NDPS Act in South Zone in past one year.