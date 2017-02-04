3-day Invitational Kabaddi Championship begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: With a view to encourage local youth in the game of Kabaddi, the three-day Invitational Kabaddi Championship commenced at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, here on Saturday. In all, 11 teams from various clubs like Panthal, Dhanu, Pouni, Arnas, Udhampur, Ramnagar, Reasi, Talwara and Katra are participating in the championship organised by the Sports Wing of the Shrine Board which is being played on league-cum-knockout basis.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO, SMVDSB, inaugurated the championship and gave details about the facilities made available at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex for the promotion of games and sports in the area.

Among those present on the occasion were Devinder Singh Bhau, Dy. CEO, Ashok Kumar, Director Sports, SMVDSB and various sports lovers. The matches were officiated by Shubham Sharma, Kuldeep Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Keshav Singh and Rattan Singh. Earlier, before start of the matches all the participating teams took oath of fair play, discipline, maintaining sportsmanship and abiding by the rules and conduct of the game in a true spirit of sportsmanship.

On the inaugural day, six matches were played. In Pool A, Panthal Club defeated Ramnagar Club by 28-12 points while Talwara Club defeated Arnas Club by 35-10 points. In another match in this pool, Dhanu Club defeated Ramnagar Club by 35-14 points. In Pool B, Pouni Club defeated Udhampur Club by 37-22 points while Muttal Club defeated Katra Club by 31-11 points. In the last match of the day, Panthal Club defeated Udhampur Club by 19-13 points.