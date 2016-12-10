3-day bank holiday may add to people’s miseries

STATE TIMS NEWS
JAMMU: Three-day bank holiday beginning from Saturday is feared to make things worse for the common man on the streets.
Bulk of transactions would be shifted to ATM machines for cash withdrawals but due to upper limit of Rs 2,500 the account holders won’t be able to take home more than Rs 7,500.
The situation would be much worse for the rural masses where even ATM network has not been able to share the burden during the past one month.
The different service providers, who are engaged by different banks for refilling the currency notes in these ATM machines have been directed to pull up their socks to ensure adequate flow of currency notes to avoid any inconvenience to the customers.
Though situation has relatively eased out in most of the places across the State yet prolonged holiday is bound to affect the common masses as everyone is dependent on banks for frequent withdrawals to meet their daily expenses and other over heads.
For businessmen and traders community the long holiday affects the flow of money even as they can’t afford to shut their businesses. The general public has more or less adjusted their life style in keeping with the frequent changes introduced by the Finance Ministry after introduction of demonetisation plan.
Knowing fully well the long bank week end is set to worsen already grave cash crunch allover the country, it is horrible on the part of the Modi Govt, the Ministry of Finance, and the RBI to be sogravely careless and not resolve huge mental torture arising out of the three consecutive holidays in banks, 10, 11, 12 December, 2016. So much so, that with holding of wages for Govt and private employees, industrial workers are causing huge turmoil amongst one and all, entire traing, industrial production causing huge export production breakdown, so grave that many deaths are occuring due to mental torture and heart attacks. How and why could the authorities not order for restoring as working days of at least two of these three days to lessen what ever torture being felt by public in very large population. In fact till the funds flow comes to normalcy, all bank holidays must be scrapped altogether, treating the situation as financial emergency, and Monday brought back to a working day.
Suraj Parkash Tuteja
9315879780
