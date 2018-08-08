3 cattle-smuggling bids foiled in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Police have thwarted three alleged cattle-smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and rescued 19 bovines, an officer said today.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of cattle to Kashmir, a team rushed to Digani area of Chingus last night and rescued ten bovines, but the accused fled from the spot, a police officer said.

In another incident, four bovines were rescued from a village last night, the officer said.

In Beripatan, five bovines were rescued from a vehicle early this morning, he said, adding that the smugglers managed to escape.

A search has been launched to nab the accused in the cases, he added. (PTI)