3 cattle-smuggling bids foiled in J&K

Jammu: Police have thwarted three alleged cattle-smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and rescued 19 bovines, an officer said today.
Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of cattle to Kashmir, a team rushed to Digani area of Chingus last night and rescued ten bovines, but the accused fled from the spot, a police officer said.
In another incident, four bovines were rescued from a village last night, the officer said.
In Beripatan, five bovines were rescued from a vehicle early this morning, he said, adding that the smugglers managed to escape.
A search has been launched to nab the accused in the cases, he added. (PTI)
