3 bovines rescued, 2 smugglers nabbed

State Times News

AKHNOOR: Police on Sunday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing three bovines and arresting two smugglers at Khour.

As per the details, police during a Naka at Khour intercepted a vehicle and rescued three bovines which were laden in it. The smugglers identified as Darshan Lal and Mohd Shafi, both residents of Reasi were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.